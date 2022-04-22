Clarence “Clancy” Francis Erwert
October 4, 1927 – April 10, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Beloved and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Clarence "Clancy" Francis Erwert, 94, died on April 10, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital after a very brief illness. He was born on October 4, 1927, to John and Anna Erwert, in Mt. Angel, OR. He was one of 13 siblings, attended Grassy Pond Grade School, attended Woodburn High School and Mt. Angel High School, where he graduated.
In 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as part of the security detail for the Manhattan Project at Hanford, WA. After an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Portland, Portland, OR, graduating with a Business Degree.
He met Marcylene "Marcy" Erwert at a dance, and they married on August 27, 1949, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Mt. Angel, OR. They moved to Portland, OR, where he began his transportation career working for West Coast Fast Freight, and later, moved to Eugene, OR. A few years later, the family moved to Missoula, MT, where he became the Branch Manager for Pacific Intermountain Express (P.I.E).
In 1962, Clancy accepted a transfer to the P.I.E. terminal in Wenatchee, WA, which later, became Silver Eagle. He retired in 1993, after 42 years in the trucking industry. He was involved at St. Joseph's Church, served on various city committees and was a member of the Lions Club.
Clancy's interests included: watercolor painting, gardening, golfing, creating birdhouses, morning walks, family gatherings and visiting with neighbors and friends. He also enjoyed cooking in later years, and was always trying to perfect his coleslaw recipe! Clancy and Marcy enjoyed traveling throughout the Western States, and their favorite destination was the Oregon coast. They celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Oregon beach with their children. Clancy also enjoyed flying with son, Tim. Son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Ruth, hosted a 90th birthday party for him, which included a huge contingent of Oregon relatives.
Clancy was a devoted Catholic and his faith always gave him great strength and courage, especially in the face of any adversity throughout his life. This was particularly evident with his relocation to assisted living a few years ago, and then last summer to memory care.
Clancy is survived by his daughter, Deborah (David) Duke, Wenatchee, WA; sons: Michael (Jacqui) Erwert, Liberty Lake, WA; Kevin (Ruth) Erwert, East Wenatchee, WA; and Timothy (Tina) Erwert, East Wenatchee, WA. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren include: Heather Riesen-Douangpanya (Jason), Bothell, WA, and their daughters, Jada and Hallie; Ryan (Katie) Erwert, Seattle, WA, and their daughters, Elle and Emma; Justin (Michaela) Shoemaker, Washington, D.C.; Kyle (Samantha) Erwert, Seattle, WA; Sarah Gill, Wenatchee, WA; Cameron Erwert, Wenatchee, WA; Jennifer (Steve) Johns, Colbert and their daughters, Amanda and Melanie; and Josh Williams, Seattle, WA. Clancy is also survived by siblings: Arlene Finlayson, Woodburn, OR; Alex Erwert, Sherwood, OR; and Harry Erwert, Hillsboro, OR; and a large extended family. Clancy was preceded in death by his wife, Marcy; and daughter, Becky; his parents, John and Anna; his brothers: Alfred, James, Robert, Charles, Warren; and sisters: Loretta, Marie, Lucille and Dorothy.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 12:00, noon, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliot, Wenatchee, WA, with a reception to follow at the church hall. The family will gather on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life at the cemetery in Mt. Angel, OR, where Clancy will be interred with his wife, Marcy, and daughter, Becky. Donations in his name can be made to the American Heart Association, or charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.