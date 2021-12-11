Clarence E. Glenn

Ed was born in Montesano, WA, to Clarence and Alta May Glenn, on March 16, 1930. In 1948, he graduated from Ritzville High School. In 1949, he married La Verne Hagman. They had a daughter, Clarice, in 1950, and a son, Ray, in 1954.
The couple built their future in Ritzville, WA, running Texaco gas stations and making memories with family and friends. In 1960, they moved to Moses Lake, WA, where he continued in the gas station business. In 1966, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, to follow another business opportunity, Glenn Distributor. He and La Verne ran the distributorship until retirement, when Ray took over, until his retirement.
Ed is survived by his kids: Clarice Nelson (Bill), and Ray Glenn (Deborah); three grandchildren: Jeff Rose (Mary), Kyle Glenn (Jamie), and Lisa Glenn (Anant); two great-grandchildren: Haddie and Nora; two sisters: May Miller and Christine Leva (Gary); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, La Verne; sister, Lois Vite; and grandson, Mike Rose.
