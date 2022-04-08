CJHarrison.jpg
BarbaraWeaver

Clarence Junior

”Scud” Harrison

February 12, 1924 - April 3, 2022

Okanogan, WA

Clarence Junior “Scud” Harrison, 98, passed away at his home on April 3, 2022. He was born in Olema, WA, (Chiliwist) to Charles and Emma Harrison on February 12, 1924. He attended grade school in Malott and graduated from Okanogan High School in 1942. Scud joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, and served as a Torpedoman 2nd class until 1946.

Scud married the love of his life, Elizabeth Jean Norris, 74 years andnine months ago, on July 3, 1947. He was a devoted husband and loving father to four of the luckiest children ever. A jack of all trades, he was never afraid to tackle something new. In his lifetime, he remodeled 33 homes and dubbed himself the CEO of Close Enough Construction. Scud also owned two orchards and said that farming his orchards was his “favorite thing to do.”

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and their four children: Jeff (Laurie) Harrison of Walla Walla, WA; Scott (Bev) Harrison of Chandler, AZ; Rae (Larry) Attridge of Okanogan, WA;, and Chris (Christine) Harrison of Ephrata, WA; along with 13 grandchildren; and 30 great- grandchildren.

Scud leaves behind a legacy of hard work, a sunny disposition, helping your neighbor whenever you can, and looking for the best in every situation.

