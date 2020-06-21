Clarice "Cassie" Besel

February 24, 1919 - June 7, 2020

There are so many ways to describe Cassie Besel: selflessly generous, funny, unwaveringly faithful, exceedingly kind, and rooted in the love she felt for her family. Cassie passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. Clarice “Cassie” Besel was born to Lillian and Clarence "Bud" Mitchell on February 24, 1919, in Waterville, WA. Cassie, along with her siblings, Clarence and Arville, attended Waterville schools, where she eventually met Sim, who would become her husband of 42 years, until his death in 1986. Cassie shined in school – she graduated at age 14! She also excelled at music and played the piano throughout most of her life. Cassie and Sim made their home in Waterville, where they raised two wonderful daughters, Linda (Charlton) and Suzanne (Carter). Cassie worked at the Douglas County Courthouse and was the clerk for the City of Waterville for many years. She also briefly worked at Dorsey Insurance in Waterville, after her retirement. Cassie was affectionately known as the “best” mother-in-law ever, and she and Sim loved to spoil their grandchildren (and entire family) with spring vacation getaways, lazy summer days, and too many Christmas and Thanksgiving meals to count. She also taught her granddaughters how to drive! In their retired years, Sim and Cassie enjoyed traveling, and even ran an inn for a summer in Glacier National Park. Cassie later enjoyed memorable trips to Hawaii, New York City, NY, and an Alaskan Cruise with her daughters and sons-in -law. Cassie was an active member of the Federated Church in Waterville, where she volunteered for the CARE ministries. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the NCW Museum and Thrift Shop. Cassie lived in Waterville for over 85 years, until moving to be closer to family.

It should be of no surprise that Cassie was beloved by neighbors and staff at her retirement community -- a true testament to her kind nature. The family wishes to thank the staff at Highgate Senior Living for their loving care.

Cassie is survived by son-in-law, Jack (Angela) Charlton; granddaughters: Ashley Carter, Alison Carter, and Erin (Shane) Cass; grandson, Matt (Shelley) Charlton; great-grandsons: Bo, Ben, and Ty Charlton, and Sim and Connor Cass. She is also survived by a cherished niece, Marilee Olguin Mitchell of Oaxaca, Mexico; and several cousins. Cassie was preceded in death by husband, Sim Besel; daughters: Linda Charlton, and Suzanne Carter; a very special son-in-law, Doug Carter; and beloved niece, Joan Thomas.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Waterville, WA, at a later date.