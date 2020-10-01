Claude "Bill" Cooper
July 1, 1949 - September 24, 2020
Walla Walla, WA
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Claude “Bill” Cooper, 71, died September 24, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side, in Walla Walla, WA. He was born July 1, 1949, in Chelan, WA, to Robert and Geneva Cooper. He was raised and attended school in Chelan. In 1967, Bill enlisted in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded three bronze star medals, including one with “V” for valor, for his heroism in connection with his military service. He was also awardedtwo purple heart medals.
While on home leave in 1969, he met the love of his life, Iris Downey, knowing instantly this was the person he was going to marry. They were married on February 14, 1971, in Wenatchee, WA. He was a devoted father to his daughter, whom they welcomed into the world, in September of 1971.
He worked for many years as a journeyman plumber, mentoring others into the profession, including two of his brother's-in-law. His apprentices commonly referred to him as their “plumber papa”. His memory will continue to live on in all those he inspired.
He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious grin, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was an avid lover of corvettes, classic rock music, and will always be remembered not only for his taste in music (and how loud he played it), but also his dance moves. He loved spending time with his family and is greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Iris; daughter, Kari (Jeff) Firestone of Walla Walla, WA; grandsons: Jakob Firestone and Noah Firestone both of Walla Walla, WA; brothers: Bob Cooper of Seattle, WA, and Mike Cooper of Brewster, WA; sisters: Cheryl Cooper of Seattle, WA, and Martha (Chris) Johnstone of Stanwood, WA; brother-in-law, Neil (Coni) Downey of Wenatchee, WA; sisters-in-law Connie (Arlee) Nelson of Colfax, CA, Leslie (Phil) Pearsall of Wenatchee, WA, and Viki Downey of Manson, WA; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews; who he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.