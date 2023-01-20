Claudia Ann Chism
March 13, 1953 - January 17, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Claudia Chism, please visit Tribute Store.
Claudia Ann Chism
March 13, 1953 - January 17, 2023
Quincy, WA
Claudia Ann Chism (Krupinski), 69, passed away unexpectantly in Wenatchee, WA, from pancreatic complications, on January 17, 2023. Claudia was born to Chester and Irene Krupinski, on March 13, 1953, in Hammond, IN, and graduated from Hammond High School in 1971.
Her four siblings include: Ken Krupinski, Susan Meyers, Tony Krupinski and John Krupinski. Claudia was married to David Carlyle Chism for 42 years. Claudia is survived by her four sons: Peter, Daniel, Timothy and Patrick; two daughters-in-law: Samara and Ashley; and six grandchildren: Jonah, Elijah, Marley, Emory, Carter and Aubree.
Mutual friends connected Claudia and David, and they began their relationship long-distance through the old match.com, which was handwritten letters. They married in 1980, and she moved to Colorado, where their partnership and family began. Claudia's leap of faith to move west to join her husband led to a beautiful life, living in some of the most scenic areas of the U.S., from the west hills of the Colorado Rockies, to the Columbia Gorge, Lake Chelan, and to the rolling hills of Central Washington.
Claudia was our “Mama Bear”. She was a loving and fierce advocate for her family, and many others. Her connection to the people she loved was so very genuine, and her curiosity of the world inspired us to work hard, be kind, and donate time and energy to uplift the community. Claudia was a devoted, loving and deeply spiritual person, rooted in her Catholicism upbringing. She had a passion for history, and loved collecting articles and documenting her family, past and present. She also loved gardening, hummingbirds, puzzles, reading and movies.
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, will be dearly missed from this world, and we love her to the moon and back.
A Memorial Mass will be held on February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N, Quincy, WA 98848.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family insists that people make donations to Quincy Innovation Academy GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/03f79dd7. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.