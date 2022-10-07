Clayton Daniel “Dan”
Robison Jr.
December 11, 1940 – July 13, 2022
Sun City, Arizona
(formerly of Chelan, Washington)
Clayton Daniel "Dan" Robison Jr., an environmental engineer who worked for state and federal agencies, died July 13, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. He was born on December 11, 1940 in Wenatchee, Washington, to Clayton Daniel Robison Sr. and Belle Grace (Cole) Robison. Dan grew up on apple ranches in Central Washington. His family lived in Wenatchee and Riverside before purchasing an apple ranch at 25 Mile Creek on Lake Chelan in 1954. Dan graduated from Chelan High School in 1959.
He attended Washington State University in Pullman, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 1964 and receiving his PE (professional engineering) certification following graduation. He earned a master's degree in environmental engineering in 1965.
Dan was married to Rita Rosamond Slingsby from 1962 to 1986. The couple had two daughters: Ramona Ann born in 1966 in Sydney, Australia, and Lisa Ann born in Olympia, Washington, in 1969.
Dan lived in Sydney, Australia, from 1965 to 1967, where he was the first pollution biologist for the New South Wales government.
When he returned to Washington state in 1967, Dan was hired by the Washington Water Pollution Control Commission. The commission's functions were later integrated into a new Washington State Department of Ecology.
After working for Ecology, Dan was employed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and had assignments in Olympia, Seattle, Spokane, Yakima, Walla Walla, and Anchorage, Alaska.
Among the areas he worked on were waste discharge permits, water quality, policy coordination, grant and project administration, environmental restoration, wetlands, and sewage treatment plant operator education.
In Spokane, Dan was the city's director of environmental programs, on loan from EPA. One of the projects he worked on was a pilot project that looked at the feasibility of applying sewage sludge to farmland as fertilizer.
In an EPA program to work with local communities on their needs, called place-based staff, Dan worked on indoor air quality and forest management.
Dan married Frankie Smith in Anchorage, Alaska, on November 26, 1988. The couple moved to Washington state in 1995. Dan retired in 2006. In 2012, Dan and Frankie moved to Sun City, Arizona, where the couple lived until his death.
Over the years, Dan had many hobbies including metal working, amateur radio, camping, fishing, and writing novels. He also enjoyed traveling, visiting Spain, Brazil, China, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Fuji, Taiwan, Hawaii, and Australia. After retirement, Dan and Frankie were active in their church.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Betty Verner, and Olive Siebert; and his brothers: Kenneth and Ernest. Dan is survived by his wife, Frankie; daughters: Ramona Robison (Becky Waegell), and Lisa Robison (Rafael Artero); step-son, Troy Smith; step-daughter, Toni Hunter; sister, Pat Davis; grandchildren: Rafael Martin Artero, Cecilia Ruth Artero, and Samantha Tampke; and numerous nieces and nephews.