Cleo P. Packwood
1927 - 2021
Wenatchee, WA
As a proud member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, Cleo was raised in Nespelem, WA, and graduated from Chemawa Indian School (Oregon), in 1945, and spent one year at the Haskell Indian School in Lawrence, KS.
An independent woman, she worked as an acetylene welder for Todd Shipyards (now Vigor) in Tacoma, WA, towards the end of WWII, a server for many restaurants in the area, and finally, earned her AA degree from Wenatchee Valley College, in 1976. She was a practicing LPN in Wenatchee, WA, until her retirement, in 1992.
Fishing at her favorite lake, Owhi, (or any other body of water) was Cleo's passion. Rumor has it she might even have planted no trespassing signs to keep people away from her favorite spots. A local fishing guide once made the mistake of trying to help Cleo reel in a large salmon just below Wells Dam. As he reached for her pole, he was rather abruptly informed that he was hired to drive the boat, and assisting her was most definitely not in his job description. The only person who might have been allowed to help her was her twin brother, Calvin, and that remains questionable.
Cleo's three daughters: Winona, Wanda, and Linda, rather enjoyed making Cleo act as a referee, because challenging the rules was certainly not out of the question for any of them. Cleo persevered however, and maintained law and order in the household, at least she was led to believe that was the case.
Preceding her in death was husband, Dale Packwood; daughter, Wanda Johnson; and brothers: Calvin, Pat, and Merle Picard. She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Terry) Richards, and Winona (Richard) Brewer; and sister, Doris Picard.
The family would like to thank neighbors: Bev, Gary, Esmeralda, and Elaine for keeping an eye on Cleo, during the past decade. We really appreciated your kindness.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.