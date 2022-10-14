Clifford E. Kesterson
June 5, 1930 – September 22, 2022
Clifford Kesterson passed away peacefully at home with loved ones around him, on September 22, 2022, in East Wenatchee, WA, with his son, Randy, an R.N., caring for him, which allowed him to stay home.
Cliff was born in Clio, IA, on June 5, 1930, to Wayne and Madge Kesterson. They moved to Yakima, WA, when he was in high school. He was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors. After high school, he went on to Washington State University, where he majored in Agriculture. While at WSU, he met his first wife, Patricia Cauvel. They had three boys: Mike, Randy and Brian. They had a farm early on, and then he went to work for the Farmer's Home Administration (FmHA) agency, providing credit for agricultural and rural development. Cliff worked in various roles within the FmHA, until his retirement in 1995.
Cliff remarried in 1982, to Marci Sears, and they continued to live in East Wenatchee, for the next 40 years. He was very capable and able to fix or build anything around the house, and always had a big garden each year. His favorite hobby before and after he retired was fishing in the many lakes and rivers in Washington, as well as fishing in the northern Canadian Pacific Ocean waters. He went at various times with a high school friend, Glen Crawford, son, Randy, and grandson, Graham. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, grandsons and friends any time. He went on many fishing trips, including one to Sitka, AK, this year with Randy, which was a birthday gift from Brian and Randy. He loved fishing for salmon, trout and anything else he could catch! One of his favorite places to fish was Stehekin at Lake Chelan. He spent many happy hours there. His last fishing trip was to Stehekin this summer with his son, Randy, and grandsons, Jeremiah and Quinton.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Madge Kesterson; brother, J.D. Kesterson; brother-in-law, Dick Walston; and most recently, his oldest son, Mike Kesterson. He is survived by wife, Marci; sister, Joan Walston; sons: Randy (Valerie), and Brian (Mark); step-daughter, Linda; step-son, Steve; grandchildren: Graham, Olivia, Jeremiah, Quinton and Tayler; and many nieces; and nephews.
Cliff was a kind and gentle man, who will be missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
