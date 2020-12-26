Clifford Edward McLean
Wenatchee, WA
Clifford Edward McLean, 82, passed away on December, 18, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. Cliff was born on June 4, 1938, in Spokane, WA, to Elgin H. and Helen M. McLean. He graduated from Wapato High School and finished his education, graduating from Whitworth University with a degree in Education. After graduation, he moved to Lompoc, CA, teaching at Vandenburg Air Force Base.
After many years in the Wenatchee Valley, Cliff and Diana moved to Redmond, WA, then to Colorado, Idaho, and then back to Wenatchee, in 2013, to care for Diana’s mother and to be closer to family.
In remembrance of Cliff, we ask that you remember the moment you met him on the mountain skiing, biking, or his favorite hot rod track in Yakima, WA. His love for his family, grandchildren, and his friends was the highlight of his day. He has traveled the world with his wife, Diana; Paris, Holland, Sweden, Norway, Hawaii, and other wonderful destinations. His time in Holland was one of his most memorable with a trip on a bike and barge on the Holland canals. He had a passion for cycling as you would often wonder where he was off to next. It was not unusual for him to say 120 (miles) today. The joy of Alaska cruises, ski trips to Canada, California, and so much more that fulfilled his dreams. We will miss G-PA- to the moon and back.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diana George Johnston; daughter, Marlene McLean; sons: Mark McLean (Shana), Marshall McLean, Damon Johnston (Julie), and Brent Johnston; grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Jared, Tyler, Nolan, Sophia, and Claire; great-grandchildren: Kassidy, Marissa, Rylan, Sawyer, Zander, Troy, and Kristen. One sister, Marilyn McLean, and her two children: Elizabeth and David. Cliff was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elgin H. and Helen McLean.
On behalf of the McLean and Johnston family we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers, love, and support.
Due to COVID, a future Celebration of Life will be conducted in private, this coming spring. All donations can be sent to Eastmont Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, in remembrance of Cliff McLean. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.