Clifford J. Klimek
Omak, WA
Clifford J. Klimek, 79, of Omak, WA, passed away peacefully, to be with his Lord and Savior, on December 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Clifford was born March 14, 1940, to his parents, Ivy and Peter J. Klimek, in Gackle, ND. He was the younger of two brothers, himself and James L. Klimek.
Clifford moved to Omak, WA, in 1942, at the age of two, with family and friends, including the Schmidt family, who were in search of job opportunities in the area. He graduated from Omak High School in 1958. In 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served four years stationed in Lawton, OK. Clifford returned home to Omak, WA, in 1962, to marry the love of his life, Patricia Hardman. Together, Clifford and Patricia raised three children: Jeffrey G., Brett D., and Tanya K.
Over the years, Clifford poured his heart into his work and businesses. From 1962 to 1980, Clifford ran a route for Meadowmoor Dairy, delivering to the Methow, Bridgeport, and Pateros areas. The Klimek's bought the dairy in 1980 and began distributing ice cream called "Country Fresh Ice Cream". In 1985, Klimek's Dairy became Klimek's Ice and the business expanded to Coulee City, WA. The Klimek family delivered ice from the Coulee City, WA, area all the way up to the Canadian border.
In Clifford's free time, he enjoyed being on the water fishing, even up until his last days. It didn't matter what lake or river, or what kind of fish, Clifford never turned down an opportunity to
throw a line in the water. He will always be remembered for his whistling and smiling, and enjoying chatting with everyone he knew, which is the whole Okanogan County. Clifford was also a dedicated deacon to Faithful Baptist Church in Omak, WA.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Tanya (Anthony) Castelda; sons: Brett Klimek and Jeffrey (Soni) Klimek; six grandchildren: Bradley Klimek, Michael Klimek of Colorado, Mariah (Brandon) Ray, Erin Klimek, Bryson Morris of Wenatchee, WA, Brenna Klimek of Spokane, WA; and one great-grandson: Jep Klimek of Colorado. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James "Jim"; and daughter-in-law, Laura Klimek.
Special thank you to Frontier Home Health and Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Cornerstone Christian Church, 328 Riverside Dr., Omak, WA. A potluck is to follow.