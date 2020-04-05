Clifford Larry Wells
May 8, 1949 - November 26, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Cliff enjoyed life and loved a good adventure. If anyone asked how he was, he would say, “Livin’ the Dream!”
Born and raised in West Jordan, UT, Cliff graduated from Utah State University with a business major. He could sell anything! At a young age, he would purchase a box of donuts, then go around the neighborhood with his wagon, selling them individually for quite a profit. If you asked Cliff what his profession was, he would humbly say he was a plumber. This combination led him to become the Director of Sales, North America for the Ridge Tool Company, located near Cleveland, OH. Cliff and Kristi moved in 2000 from Gig Harbor, WA, to Medina, OH. There, they had many rich life experiences together, involving travel in North America (including Alaska and Hawaii), Europe, the Caribbean, and the Philippines. Cliff referred to the Ridge Sales Force as “My Guys“ (he hired the first woman to the sales force). This team looked to Cliff as a mentor, coach, and advocate. Many stayed in touch after he retired.
Cliff proposed marriage to Kristi after kissing the Blarney Stone on top of Blarney Castle in Ireland. He expected to be eloquent for this auspicious occasion. They married in 1995, and settled in Gig Harbor. Together, Cliff and Kristi were devoted to their blended family of four children.
When Cliff retired in 2014, he and Kristi moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He found a loving and supportive community through First United Methodist Church as well as his neighborhood in Wenatchee. Cliff was a favorite, and loved camping, fishing, and playing in the snow. The grandchildren continue to master cooking skills they learned from Grandpa Cliff, including: pancakes, Dutch Babies, biscuits and gravy, and the delicious Cliff waffles.
Cliff died unexpectedly on November 26, 2019, from heart failure. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Kristi; daughters: Nichole (Les) Betterley, Monica (Art) Bennett, Angelique Wells (Randy Bradford) and son, Anund (Amy) Duris; grandchildren: Gabrielle Betterley, Arthur Bennett, MJ Bennett, Annabel Duris, and Eva Townsend (Duris); siblings: Merrilee (Paul) Ricks, Daniel (Bonnie) Wells, Sally (Joe) McKee, Barbara (Greg) Keele.
A Celebration and Memorial of Cliff’s life is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. All are welcome. Updates will be posted on the informative website created by his daughter, Nichole. Please make donations to your favorite charity or The Wenatchee Valley Museum (in memory of Cliff Wells), 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. More information and photos can be found on the website, www.cliffwellsmemorial.com.