Cloye Lois Jones Gillihan
June 21, 1934 – March 27, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Cloye Lois Jones Gillihan born June 21, 1934, and passed on March 27, 2023, and is now with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She was 88 years old and lived in East Wenatchee, WA.
Cloye was a mother, sister, wife and friend. She had a love for music, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She loved family time, sewing, crocheting, writing poetry and country dancing. She made beautiful items for her children and grandchildren. She had a large daycare center; Jack and Jill World of Learning, which she ran for many years.
She served the Lord faithfully while attending her church, Wenatchee Valley Baptist, during the growin-up years of her children. Later in life, she attended East Wenatchee First Baptist Church. She was a published poet and her favorite saying, like the name of her book, was, “and Keep on Smiling.” We are very thankful for the love and care she received from her caregivers Tammy Carson, Brett Hearl ARNP, AGNP-C, and the nurses at Advanced Home Health. We loved mom very much and will miss her greatly.
Cloye was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Theryl, Wallace, Cloyd and Gary Jones; husband, Cleo Jones; second husband, Paul Junior Gillihan; and son, Scott Jones. She leaves behind four daughters: Linda Jones, of Wenatchee, WA, Retha Graybill (Jon) of East Wenatchee, WA, Vicki Hansbrough (Bill) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Cindy Pollard (Luiz) of Oklahoma City, OK; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A viewing is Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. A Graveside Service will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Memorial Service will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, 1700 Grant Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Reception to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Mathew 11: 28 “Come unto me all ye that labor and are
heavy laden and I will give you rest.”
