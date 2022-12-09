Clyde Atwood Laughlin
April 13, 1934 – November 22, 2022
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Clyde Atwood Laughlin passed away on November 22, 2022, following a long, full life and recent decline from cancer. A man born in the 1930's, formed in the 1950's and working into the 2010's, he was endlessly curious-about how things work and about the people who worked with them.
Born April 13, 1934, in Wenatchee, WA, to Peggy Wilson Laughlin and Clyde Mattison Laughlin. He maintained his strong roots east of the mountains, where his maternal grandparents had homesteaded, but he made his adult life in Seattle, WA.
Following graduation from Wenatchee High School in 1952, Clyde studied engineering at the University of Washington, where he was in Air Force ROTC and a crack shot on the university's pistol and rifle team.
He met Marjorie Lois Delsman while sailing together as part of the UW sailing club. Clyde and Lois married in 1956, during their senior year, and went to work for Tally Register Corporation following college. As their family grew, Clyde joined Honeywell Corporation in marine systems development and sales, for which he worked and traveled for more than two decades. In 1981, he went independent, capitalizing on his technical expertise and innate curiosity, to represent a product line of composite repair materials out of England to industrial users around the Pacific Northwest, subsequently acquiring the Belzona Molecular distributorship for the region, which he ran until his retirement in 2013.
Clyde had many friends and knew lots of interesting people, largely because he was genuinely interested in people. His remarkable breadth of knowledge and his friendly confidence enabled him to connect with individuals from all backgrounds, whether in his rambles around Ballard or his work and travels around the world.
Clyde held a life-long love of flying that took root as a child watching military aircraft take off and land at an airfield a short bike ride from his home. After learning to fly in his youth, he held a private pilot's license into his 70's. Over the years, he was rated to fly many different aircraft, but he had a deep enduring passion for the Piper J3 Cub, which led him to small airfields around the country and many flying friends.
An original DIY'er, his curiosity, engineering mind and self-sufficient upbringing meant he was never without multiple projects. Clyde believed he could figure out a solution to any problem, and he generally could. A self-taught carpenter and fine woodworker, he was also plumber, electrician, mechanic, and heavy equipment operator, though he never worked in the trades. His long-time projects included the rebuild of a Piper Cub airplane, the construction a major addition to the family home in Madison Park, and a continuous commitment to the rejuvenation of his beloved 1986 Volvo 240 Station Wagon, retaining it as his primary mode of transport for over three decades and 500,000 miles.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois; their children: Scot, Graeme, Tory and Morgan; and nine grandchildren; along with innumerable friends and co-travelers in life. His affection, engaging curiosity and warm smile will be deeply missed.
Gifts in memoriam may be made to Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, 18 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A Celebration of Clyde's Life is planned for the spring. Please contact the family at laughlin.clyde@gmail.com for information.