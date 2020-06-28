Clyde C. Thomas
Wenatchee, WA
Clyde C. Thomas, 81, passed away peacefully, on June 11, 2020. He went home to the Lord in the presence of his wife and family. He was born in Violet Hill, AR, and moved to Washington State in his youth. He owned a service station, where he met his future wife, Helen Reeves. He later married Helen and they made their home in Monitor, WA, where he owned a pear orchard and worked for Bardin Farms.
Clyde and Helen had three children: Loy Reeves, Darren Reeves, and Ron Thomas. He was a devoted husband and a great father to all his children.
He was a member of the Cashmere Church of Christ for many years. He was a humble and kind person who loved his family and the Lord.
He is survived by his wife; three children; and seven grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on June 19, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial cemetery.