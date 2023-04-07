Clyde Lehman Thompson
October 16, 1928 – March 21, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Clyde Lehman Thompson, better known as “Chuck”, and also known as “Opa”, to his grandchildren and their friends, was born at home in the small town of Council Grove, KS, on October 16, 1928, to John and Hazel Thompson. His dad was a blacksmith and his mother tended to their six children: Avon, Frank, Clyde, Johnny, Joan and Virgil.
Times were very tough in the early 1930's, with the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Chuck worked on a farm milking cows and plowing fields for 50 cents a day plus room and board. After that, he got a job in town shining shoes, where his tips and pay were much better. He enlisted in the Army in 1945, at 17 years old, when the war had just ended. He was sent to Germany. His job was to guard prisoners who would soon be going home. Chuck had lots of stories about serving in the military. While stationed in Germany, he met his wife, Hilde Vogel, where she was working at the Army PX. They were married in Germany in 1948, and traveled on a military ship to America to start their lives together.
His mother had already moved from Kansas to Wenatchee, WA, and most of their family followed. Chuck started working for General Telephone Co. in Wenatchee as a lineman, moving to Waterville, WA, in 1957. He serviced most of Douglas County by himself. He worked alone climbing poles to fix phone lines. He was bigger than life to his family and he was always proud of his wife and five kids; and they were proud of him. Chuck served on the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse, the volunteer Fire Department in Waterville, and was very involved with the United Lutheran Church Choir, where he was a soloist for many holiday services. He started Little League Baseball in Waterville; he loved to go camping and fishing, and was an avid golfer at Three Lakes Golf Course. He was proud to serve as a Mason and was Master Mason with the Riverside Lodge in Wenatchee in 1978. After his wife Hilde passed away in 1995, he started spending the winters in Yuma, AZ. Chuck was later married to Esther Bruton for 15 years, until her death in 2017. He had some very good golfing buddies that became lifelong friends They would meet for lunch every Friday at Dizzy D's in Wenatchee. He had a huge love for his family and life. Our hearts have so many wonderful memories because of him.
He was preceded in death by wife, Hilde; second wife, Esther; brothers: Avon, Frank and Johnny; daughter, Monika Ward; and son-in-law, Danny White. He is survived by his brother, Virgil (Linda) Thompson of Dallas, TX; sister, Joan Colwell of Wenatchee, WA; son, Allen (Donna) Thompson of Ephrata, WA, daughters: Tessie Kelley and Melinda White of Wenatchee, WA; and son, Tommie (Sarah) Thompson of East Wenatchee, WA; 13 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
His Service will be held at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home,302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.. Graveside Service to follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery,1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.