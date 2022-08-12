Colin Lundell
November 15, 1939 – August 10, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Colin Lundell
November 15, 1939 – August 10, 2022
Methow, WA
Colin Lundell, died August 10, 2022, with his family by his side in Wenatchee, WA. He was born November 15, 1939, in Seattle, WA, to Rainer and Ruby Lundell. His father was an electrical engineer and mother a homemaker. The family lived in Seattle and later, moved to Lake Sammamish, WA.
Colin grew up with a love for animals, cars, waterskiing, and 50's music. He graduated from Issaquah High School in 1958. He attended college at Western Washington University, where he met Betty Grover. The couple married, in 1964, and resided in Bellevue, WA, where they both worked at Boeing in Renton, WA. They later lived in Federal Way, WA, where Colin worked as purchasing manager at Multicare in Tacoma, WA.
After retiring, the couple moved to Methow, WA, where Colin enjoyed gardening, working on his antique automobiles and tractors, tinkering in the barn, and traveling with his wife and family. He was an active member of the Brewster Senior Center and Hope Lutheran Church. Colin enjoyed an opportunity to participate in classic car shows and had quite the love for pastries and chocolates.
Mr. Lundell is survived by his wife, Betty, of 57 years; brother, Charles Lundell; daughters: Michelle and Melissa; and numerous friends; and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 1520 Sunset Dr., Brewster, WA, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. If you would like to pay your respects, a public visitation will be on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimers Association, alz.org. The family has entrusted the care to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.