Colleen Jean Johnson
East Wenatchee, WA
Colleen was suddenly taken from us on February 11, 2021, and her smile will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure to know her. She was born October 20, 1959, in Coulee Dam, WA, to lke and Shirley Cook. Her growing up years were spent six miles out of Wilbur, WA, on the family farm. She attended school and graduated from Wilbur High School. She attended Eastern Washington University.
She was married to Douglas Johnson for 39 years and had one son, Nicholas, and grandson, Chance.
Colleen's biggest joy were her boys. She enjoyed every minute with them, following Nick's baseball, cooking, and trying out new recipes to see how they went over. When Chance was born, she was "over the moon". She was our family's hostess, making every event and holiday special. Another favorite was her pool and fishing. Oh boy, she could out fish the best of them, including her father and husband. Chickens were another love of Colleens, always ready to gather the eggs at the farm (from childhood to adulthood). Confluence Health GI Department was her extended family for many years. She enjoyed her co-workers and sharing many recipes with them.
Colleen leaves behind father, Ike Cook (Linda); husband, Douglas Johnson; son, Nicholas Johnson; grandson, Chance Johnson; sisters: Cathryn "CJ" Lee (Chip) and Cristine Zacherle; sister-in-law, Diane Whitman (Jerry); and niece; and nephews. Gone before Colleen, mother, Shirley Cook Davis; grandparents, Robert and Bertha Angstrom and Fred and Beth Cook.
Colleen's family would like to send a huge thank you to the GI Department at Confluence Health in Wenatchee and Moses Lake for the visits, flowers, cards, food, phone calls, and prayers. You are truly a family to us.
"You can take the Girl out of the Farm, but you can't take the Farm out of the Girl".
A service will be held at a later date at Sherman, near the family farm in Wilbur.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the juvenile diabetes research Foundation (JDRF) at www.JDRF.org