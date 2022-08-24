On Monday, July 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., Colleen Mae Fowler, loving wife, mother of four, grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of ten, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 90. Some of her last words were, “Jesus will be with us every step of the way and love us all the way.”
Colleen was born February 16, 1932, in Wenatchee, WA, to Janet and Milo Wood. She was the second child of four. She grew up in Wenatchee and then attended Upper Columbia Academy for high school, where she met her husband through her best friend and roommate, Yvette Carey. She married Harris Alvin Fowler on July 9, 1950, and they were married for 67 years. Together, they raised their four children: Christine Crase, Stephen Fowler, Katie Byrd and John Fowler.
Colleen loved the Lord and stood for Christian values dedicating her life to taking care of her family and her property. She was always busy working on something, whether it was burning weeds to keep the property clear, making food for the family, especially her pies, to gardening or refinishing furniture, or killing rattle snakes to keep her property safe. She was strong, capable, hardworking, supportive of her husband, quiet, quick witted and full of stories that everyone loved to hear.
Colleen was preceded in death by her father, Milo Wood; her mother, Janet Wood; her husband, Harris Fowler; brother, William (Bill) Wood; and daughter, Christine Crase. She is survived by her sisters: Nancy Shurtliff and Mary Burt; and her children: Stephen Fowler, Katie Byrd and John Fowler; as well as her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Abundant Life Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 Easy St., Wenatchee, WA, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cascade Christian Academy, 600 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.