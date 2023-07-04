Our sister, Colleen Mary Moses, started her journey on Sunday, June 4, 2023. She was a private person, and she did not share her extended illness news with family and friends. It was a choice that only her sisters, Cheryl and Rae Ann, were aware of.
She enjoyed traditional food gathering (digging roots, picking huckleberries), fishing, hunting, playing pool, stick game, and rodeos. She was also an avid Seahawk fan.
She lived life the way she wanted. For much of her life, she was employed by the Colville Confederated Tribe, then, the Colville Tribes Enterprise Corporation. She was deemed an unnecessary employee during the covid epidemic, then forced into retirement as ageism prevented her from further employment with the Tribe and now defunct Colville Tribal Enterprise Corporation.
Special heartfelt thanks to Gloria Simpson, Joetta Redstar and Wilma Goggles for sewing her burial clothes.
Special thanks to Chuck Simpson for officiating the services. Our sister admired and respected your abilities. She specifically requested you to head the services.
Thank you to the drummers, cooks, hunters, pall bearers and grave diggers.
I need to recognize Virginia Lezard who supported me (Rae Ann) at the hospital and continued to be of immense support throughout the service. She stayed till the very end organizing, cleaning, etc., leaving the Longhouse one step ahead of my husband and me.
Survived by siblings: Larry Moses of Toppenish, WA, Rae Ann Moses of Spokane, WA, Cheryl Kay Moses of Elmer City, WA, Marvin Moses of Nespelem, WA, Alfred Carden of Disautel, WA, and Balboni of Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Moses (1999), mother, Mary Madeleine (Dick) Moses (2009), Vernita Moses (1951); brothers: Eugene R. Moses (2008) and Darryl D. Moses (2020).
