Colleen Myrtle Hockett
May 11, 1927 – December 5, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Colleen Myrtle Hockett was born May 11, 1927, in Burlington, WA, to parents, Charles A. "Gus" Hockett and Iva M. Hockett. She grew up in Concrete, WA. She went to business college in Seattle, WA, and worked for Safeco Insurance Company for several years. She moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1973, to be close to family. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, game shows, and being with family. Every Saturday, she looked forward to lunch out with family and then the Wal*Mart experience.
Due to failing health issues, she resided at the Cashmere Care Center for the past three and one half years. Thanks to the staff who showed her kindness and compassion. And special thanks to hospice, especially Rhonda, for doing her best to make her comfortable in her last days, with such patience and kindness.
She is survived by her children: daughter, Dreana (Gary) Reeves of Wenatchee, WA; sons: Rickford (Roberta) Binschus of Forks, WA, Bardell Wagner of Vancouver, WA, and D. Todd (Marcia) Hockett of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: C. Dwayne Hockett of East Wenatchee, WA, and Byron L. Hockett of Clallam Bay, WA; grandchildren: Greg and Jennifer Versoi, Andrea Lorentzen, Jason and Jeremy Reeves, Stephanie and Timothy Binschus, Christopher and Mallory Hockett; great- grandsons: Bronson Lorentzen, Scott Versoi, Zakery and Cameron Lawatch; and great-great-granddaughter, Mahealani Versoi; nieces: Doni Deeter, Shelly Hockett, Tammy Liebert, and Shannon Schmautz; and nephew, Landon Hockett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Iva Hockett; and son, Randall Veroi.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.