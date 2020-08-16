Colonel Wayne K. Ranne
U.S. Air Force, retired
May 21, 1947 – August 4, 2020
Entiat, WA
Wayne Ranne, of the Entiat Valley, WA, passed away at Central Washington Hospital, on August 4, 2020, after a 13-month battle with glioblastoma, a malignant brain cancer. Wayne was born in Dallas, TX, on May 21, 1947. His family then moved to central California and then, Arizona. He graduated from Palo Verde High School and the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ, where he met and married Janice Chandler. Upon graduating as an Air Force ROTC cadet, he was sworn into active duty as a 2nd Lieutenant. Together, Wayne and Janice moved to: Williams Air Force Base, AZ, then to Dyess AFB, TX, Little Rock, AR, Montgomery, AL, Elmendorf AFB, AK, Scott AFB, IL, the Pentagon, Washington D.C., and Langley AFB, VA.
Wayne served in the Air Force for 30 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm (the first Gulf War), and the Bosnian War. He began his career as a C-130 pilot. Wayne traveled the world many times over for different assignments in his long and varied career as a command staff officer. He ended his career as the Chief of Strategic Plans, Programs & Budget Division of Aerospace Command and Control & Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. After his retirement, Wayne twice served by invitation on the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board in his area of expertise. He co-founded a defense contracting business in Yorktown, VA, and worked there for ten years, before retiring to the Entiat Valley.
Wayne was an advocate for education and lifelong learning, trying new things, outdoor adventures, and travel. He was endlessly curious, interested in everything, and always put his family first. He liked to remember dear friends, family, and pets, through the telling of stories. Wayne was an avid beekeeper, was active in both the local and state beekeepers associations, and valued his friendships in the Wenatchee Fishermen’s Forum. He had his own unique brand of “Dad humor” and never failed to give a "safety briefing" to family members before any potentially dangerous activity. Wayne valued honor and integrity in personal and professional interactions.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, John Ranne of Lewisville, TX. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Chandler Ranne; his two daughters: Brigitte Ranne (Jed Thompson) of Malaga, WA, and Suzanne Ranne (Ron Russ) of Wenatchee, WA; two grandchildren: Anna and Owen Russ; mother, Anita Ranne of Tulsa, OK; two brothers: Donald Ranne of Hermiston, OR, and Dr. Richard Ranne (Alicia) of Tulsa, OK; Janice’s five brothers and sisters whom Wayne considered as his own; 12 nieces and nephews; and seven grandnieces and nephews.
Wayne will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery, in Portland, OR, with military honors in a small family ceremony. Memorials online at heritagememorialchapel.com. The family invites friends to join them in participating in the American Brain Tumor Association virtual 5K walk/run for brain cancer research on Sept 13, 2020. https://www.abta.org/get-involved/bt5k/. Heritage Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.