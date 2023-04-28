Connie Rae
May 21, 1938 – April 13, 2023
Connie Rae
May 21, 1938 – April 13, 2023
Gig Harbor, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Our loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma, went home to her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2023, in Gig Harbor, WA. Contance Marie Shoberg was born to Alvin and Hazel Shoberg in Spokane, WA, in 1938.
She and her husband, Dennis Rae, met at Northwest Christian High School in Spokane, WA, (class of 1956). She then attended Biola College in Los Angeles, CA, for two years and returned to Washington and married Dennis in 1959. In 1963, Dennis accepted a teaching position in Wenatchee, where they then laid down roots for the next 56 years. Together, they raised four children and adopted a son when he turned 18.
Connie created and taught musical preschool for many years; she also taught piano and organ to hundreds of students over the years. She also used her talents playing piano and organ in church ministry. After their youngest was born, Connie completed her Bachelor's Degree at Seattle Pacific College and then her Master's in Counseling at Central Washington University. She was passionate in her desire to help others in this field. She also authored a book, "Help for Parent's of Troubled Teens". Connie loved her family and loved gathering them together - especially over the holidays.
She was a prayer warrior for her children and grandchildren and loved knowing what was going on in their lives and would help in whatever way she was able. Most importantly, was her profound love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, who she can now finally see face to face and live with in eternal peace and rejoicing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Heather Faith Rae; and sister, Dorothy (Shoberg) Lewin. Survivers include her husband of 64 years, Dennis Rae; children: Dale (Tammy) Rae of Kirkland, WA, Steve (Mary) Rae of Bothell, WA, Penny (Mark) Kliewer of Fox Island, WA, Jim (Marcie) Rae of Emmett, WA, adopted son, James Rae of Oregon; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
ACelebration of Connie's Life will be held June 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Sunset Bible Church, 7909 40th St. W., Tacoma, WA, 98466.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
