Conrad Gene Peterson

Conrad Gene Petersen
Entiat, WA
Conard Gene Petersen was born September 28, 1933, in Wenatchee, WA, to parents, Martin and Margaret Petersen, and grew up in the Entiat valley alongside brothers, Don and Bob. He attended Washington State University and returned to Entiat, WA, to join his father, along with friend and uncle, Arnie Petersen, in the logging business. He married Sarah Elizabeth Collins on November 28, 1954, and they spent 65 years together, growing a family of three children and seven grandchildren, all of whom “Pa” took great pride in. Conard accepted Christ as his Savior in February of 1955, at a revival meeting at Entiat Friends Church, and was discipled by good friend and pastor, Randall Emry, and good friends, Dean and Elva Mae Rose. In 1974, the family began farming an orchard together and his children and grandchildren gained a strong work ethic alongside him, among the trees.
His life was a story of faithfulness, humility, wisdom, hard work, and love for his family, his Savior, Jesus Christ, and his church. He was content being with his family in the woods on a picnic, laughing, telling stories, and enjoying each other. He was always wanting to know when we were having the next Petersen Family Event (PFE). He was a faithful husband to Sarah, bringing honor to her as a wife and mother, always wanting to be sure her needs were cared for. He was both a logger and farmer at heart and was drawn to the rivers, canyons, hills, and mountains of the valley where he lived. Along with his daughter, Dianne, and his hiking buddies, Don Peter and Don VanWechel, he climbed many hills and mountains, including: summits of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Shukstan, Mt. Baker, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Hood, Mt. Adams, Mt. Olympus, and Glacier Peak. He and his son, Doug, hiked many mountains in the Entiat Valley and worked countless hours together, building the family orchard from 20 acres of apples to 70 acres of pears. Doug and Conard traveled together in the mountains of Washington State and to our nation’s capital, where he was able to see the history of the country he loved. He shared his love for music with his oldest daughter, Debbie, at an early age, when he would sit beside her on the piano bench playing songs. They shared lots of time together, listening to and appreciating the music of Handel and Bach. They shared many discussions of books they had both read, especially books of American history. Conrad loved his grandchildren, never being cross or impatient, but gently guiding and teaching them in the ways of life and ministry. He enthusiastically attended piano recitals, concerts, hockey, football and basketball games, graduations, and celebrations of all sorts, for his grandchildren. His words of wisdom carry across the generations. His legacy is the example he set, following the word of God, having integrity in all things, and showing unconditional love to others.
His deep commitment to the things of God, was fulfilled by his servant leadership at Entiat Friends Church and Northwest Yearly Meeting of Friends. Conard was a member of Entiat Friends Church, Entiat Historical Society, Knapp-Wham Ditch, served as a board member and consultant to Cascadia Conservation District, and was a 41-year member of The Apollo Club. He was an acclaimed stamp collector, history buff, and a pursuer of knowledge in many arenas.
At the age of 86, “Pa” left us to be with Jesus, while working out in the orchard, in the place he loved, that carried the history of much of his life, and helped bond his family together, and the place that brought joy and fulfillment to his life in so many ways.
Conard was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Margaret Petersen; his biological father, Charles E. Ball; brothers: Donald L. Petersen and Robert M. Petersen; and daughter-in-law, Doreen Cassandra Hansen. He is survived by his wife, Sarah E. Petersen; children: Doug (Lonnie) Petersen, Debbie (Phil) Petersen Harrison, and Dianne (Lance) Petersen Hansen; grandchildren: Jordan (Amanda) , Elizabeth (Justen) and Jacob Petersen, Chris and Kelly Peterson, Joseph and Conard Harrison, Noah and Ben Hansen; sister-in-law, Cindy Petersen; many nieces and nephews; his lifelong friend, Jack Reade; good friend, Calvin Crape; and so many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth Street, Wenatchee, WA. Service will be at Entiat Friends Church, 2848 Entiat River Road, Entiat, WA, at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 7, 2020, followed by a light meal in the social hall. Memorials may be sent to Entiat Friends Church, P.O. Box 516, Entiat, WA, 98822 and will be used for improvements for a recreation area for youth and children at Entiat Friends. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.