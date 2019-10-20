Constance Marie Kirby
East Wenatchee, WA
It is with great sadness that the family of Constance Marie Kirby, born September, 1, 1951, announces her passing on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 68.
A longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, and beloved community member, Connie will forever be remembered for loving to laugh and her genuinely kind heart. Having spent many years working within the local school district, she had a knack for building meaningful connections and relationships. With family being her top priority, Connie enjoyed spending time simply chatting and laughing with those around her, watching the sun set over Lake Bonaparte each summer with her family, and finding just the right gifts to wrap up and deliver to loved ones at Christmas. As a loving wife, mother and friend, as a breast cancer survivor, and a teller of jokes late into the night, Connie was fun, thoughtful, caring, kind, and she will be greatly missed.
Connie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roy Kirby; her sons: Todd and Chris Kirby and their families, including five remarkable grandchildren; and one precious great- granddaughter; her mother, Patricia Hillius; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Joyce Couch; as well as her nieces, nephews, and countless family members, which she faithfully kept in contact with. All of these, she loved and touched deeply.
A Celebration of Connie's Life will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, with a Graveside Service immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation: www.bcrf.org. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.