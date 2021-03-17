Corabelle Ross Nelson
Malaga, WA
Our mother was born in Manhattan, MT, on August 9, 1929. She passed from this life at home, in Malaga, WA, on March 14, 2021. Mom lived a full and adventurous life. Always our cheerleader; she was active in 4-H, PTA, and any other clubs or sports we participated in. Mom worked on our little farm, while taking care of us kids. She made sure there was always a new dress for a piano recital or a fancy vest for a school dance; made with her loving care. As we grew older, she worked at Stewart’s Market in Wenatchee, WA. She loved to entertain. Our dining table would be covered with various delicious choices, whether it was for a card party, a birthday, a festive holiday, or just a sit-down dinner with family. During retirement, Mom and Dad traveled extensively in the United States, finally settling in Arizona. Fall, winter, and spring, found them in Yuma, returning to Washington in the summer months. The highlight of her life was the birth of her first great-great- grandchild, Reid. After Dad passed, Mom moved back to Malaga, in a home designed and built by her children.
Our father, Mom’s parents, and 12 of her 14 siblings predeceased her. She is survived by her children: Mike (Janet) Nelson of Seattle, WA, Donna (Renn) Luebber of Malaga, WA, Oscar (Forrest) Nelson of Bonners Ferry, ID; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
We will have a family gathering later to celebrate her life. If you would like to donate in mother’s name, she supported The Lighthouse Ministries, 410 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.