Corcoran Jennifer Brown
April 17, 1993 - October 29, 2019
Chelan, WA
With deep sadness, the family of Cory Brown announces her death on October 29, 2019. She was a very bright and loving light that was extinguished much too soon.
She is survived by her father, Matt Brown of Bellingham, WA; sister, Allison Sands of Virginia; brother, Tom Johnson of Hanoi, Vietnam; and mother, Michelle Jerome and step-father, Mark Tesch of Twisp, WA. She has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that also feel her loss deeply.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at the Manson Grange, 157 Wapato Way, Manson, WA. It is an open house/potluck. Please come share your memories with her family and numerous dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. She dearly loved the four leggeds in her life.