Cord Anthony Phillips
September 21, 1961- April 08, 2022
Peshastin, WA
On the Indian Summer afternoon of September 21, 1961, Cord Phillips made his entrance into this life. His mom, Jacque Bowen Phillips, delivered him around 3:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. His dad, James Phillips, welcomed him. Cord was given the gift of an open door to much love and sweet life. He was a fourth-generation native son of the Wenatchee Valley, dating back to the late 1800's through the Byrd family farmers, who sold produce and eggs to the railroad crews building the line to Seattle, and then, through the Tooke family, who built homes in early 1900's Wenatchee.
Cord moved with his family to Oregon, where he lived in Portland, Gresham, and West Linn. He attended school in Gresham, then in West Linn. He was on the track team, where he broke track records in the 100 meter, and was named Most Valuable Player on the high school track team. He was also on the ski team and managed the athletic department's weight training. It was thrilling to watch him run; blonde hair streaming out behind him, or seeing him fly through the air on the long jump, or schussing on his downhill runs at Mt. Hood, and Mt. Hood Meadows, where he fed his "need for speed". He got the most out of his lift ticket.
Cord also competed on Motocross motorcycles. He was strong, smart, courageous, and competitive. He loved motorcycles from the time he received his first off-road bike at age 11. His hobby followed him all his life from that point, giving him much joy. He shared this passion for "bikes" with his uncle, Pat Tooke. He loved to ride up to the Colville Indian Reservation, where he had friends. He had an interest in their culture and participated in rituals, pow-wows, and sweat lodges. In college, Cord wrote a research paper on the American Indian troubles and the Trail of Tears. That paper was published in the Library of Congress.
After high school graduation, having moved to New Jersey, he enrolled at Morris County College; then completed college studies later as an adult at Wenatchee Valley College. He graduated with honors and an Associate degree in Arts and Sciences, plus certification as an alcohol and drug counselor.
He began working at the age of 16, in a pottery factory. It was hard work pouring liquid clay into molds, but he needed to pay for restoring a 1965 Ford Mustang from the ground up. His dad paid for the final paint job. As an adult, he did commercial construction in Seattle as a carpenter and continued work in many other areas of construction through the years. Cord loved to work and play outdoors. He liked to fish and taught his children. He hunted pheasant with his dad. He was a good swimmer with an impressive physique and endurance. Cord was also a musician and an artist.
At the age of 23, Cord married Sheila Tyler. They had three children: daughter, Tamara, son, Tyler, and son, Talon. Cord and Sheila divorced. Years later, Cord had two more children: Tsunami and Tooke, with Kim Gordon.
Cord was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Herb Phillips, Ben Tooke, and Wally Bowen; his grandmothers: Shirley Bowen Wolfe, and Elizabeth “Betty” Phillips; his uncles: Harvey Jack Phillips, Patrick Merle Tooke; great-uncles: Wally Ralph, Jack Hodgson, and Harold Manley; and great-aunts: Irene Hodgson, and Beulah Ralph. Cord is survived by five children: Tamara, Tyler, Talon (Myrna), Tsunami, and Tooke; and five grandchildren; (Tyler's) Kelsie and Bretley; (Talon's) Natalie, Jazlyn, and Talon Jr.
Cord is also survived by his parents: James and Jacque Phillips; his sister Leslie Phillips; and nieces: Madison and Alexandra. Also, surviving are his aunt, Gail (Harvey Jack); and great-aunt, Charlotte Manley. Surviving cousins: Pamela Sisley, Jennifer Reese,
John (Marsha) McHenry, Irene McHenry. Also surviving; are cousins: Harry, Jeff, and Jesse Dearinger, Michele Reese, Kim Campbell (Paul), Shelly Phillips, and Monica Davis (Dan)
Cord led a colorful life in the 60 years that he was here. He died from a heart attack on April 8, 2022, in his RV home on the banks of the Peshastin River, in the beautiful outdoors that he loved so well.
He has now gone up that stairway to heaven. He never would say "goodbye", only "see ya later". We will miss his humor, his energy, and his love of family. There will be a Graveside Memorial later when the family can gather to say “see ya later” to him.
The family would like to sincerely thank all who cared for Cord at the time of his death, for the kindness of the Blue Shastin RV Park, and Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee, WA.
The family would like to sincerely thank all who cared for Cord at the time of his death, for the kindness of the Blue Shastin RV Park, and Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee, WA.