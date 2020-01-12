Coyet Mae Hatley Stimpson
Kirkland, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Coyet Mae (Hatley) Stimpson, loving wife and mother, was born on February 14, 1931, in Wenatchee, WA, to Carrie Belle Correll Hatley and Russell W. Hatley. She passed away in her sleep on December 22, 2019.
Coyet met her college sweetheart, Richard "Dick" L. Stimpson, at Eastern Washington State College, and they were married in Wenatchee, in September of 1950. She and Dick lived in many cities in Washington including: Marysville, Reardon, Endicott, Yakima, Shelton, East Wenatchee, and Union. They also spent four years in the Marshall Islands on Kwajalein.
Coyet was a grade school secretary in Wenatchee at Whitman Elementary for many years and later, completed her degree in accounting, and worked as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed golf and in their retirement, she and Dick moved to Western Washington and lived on the Alderbrook Golf Course. When she moved from Hood Canal in 2013, she had the longest membership at the golf course, having joined in 1967! Coyet had fun in her hiking group, enjoyed gardening, and was an excellent cook. Coyet and Dick always loved “island” life and spent many vacations in Hawaii. They also enjoyed the theater and were faithful ticket holders to the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, WA.
She is survived by her sister, Merle (Hatley) Garland of East Wenatchee, WA; all four of her children: Curt (Diane) Stimpson of Redmond, WA, Claudia Stimpson of Kirkland, WA, Chris Stimpson of Morongo Valley, CA, and Julie (Scott) Lewis of Seattle, WA; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dick Stimpson; parents; sister, Marcella (Hatley) Franklin; and her brother, Russell “Bud” Hatley.
There will be no public remembrance for Coyet, but donations in her honor can be made to EvergreenHealth Hospice Care, 12822 124th Lane NE, Kirkland, WA, 98034, or to the charity of your choice.