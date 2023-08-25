Craig Michael Monette

Craig Monette, 63, who was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor to so many, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home.
Craig loved life and lived every day to the fullest. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, hiking, shed hunting, riding dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, stand-up jet skis and snowmobiles. He took pride in his ability to fix anything with an engine and built several beautiful classic mustangs that you have probably admired driving around town. He never met someone that he couldn't share a story with, find something in common with, or find love for. He would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need. He was very involved with the AA chapter of Chelan and was a few days shy of celebrating his 35th year of sobriety, something that he was truly proud of. He had a passion of sharing his sobriety journey and was a beloved sponsor to so many that were able to get their own lives back. He had so much pride and value in his work ethic and was a legend within the asphalt community for his expertise and skill. We all drive on his roads every day! He loved his wife, Deborah, and they shared an amazing life together, full of lots of adventures in their almost 37 years. Above all of this, he was an amazing father that raised three daughters to be independent, strong women. Craig was a man filled with compassion, understanding, generosity, and a wicked sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Monette; daughters: Arianna Galdarisi (Daniel), Jessica Maddox (Dean), and Shaleesha Escalera; brothers: Verne (Tami) and Sam; sister, Debra; and his six grandchildren: Alex, Aniyah Rose, and Ben Galdarisi, and Ava, Blake, and Eli Escalera. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; father, Wally; and brother, Leigh.
Words cannot express how much Craig will be missed, not only by his family, but by the countless friends and lives he touched. He left little pieces of himself in everything he did, so there are many ways that he will be remembered and carried on in each of us.
A riverside Celebration of Life will be held on September 9, 2023, in Entiat, WA. If you would like to attend, please contact the family to RSVP at (907) 268-0575 or (580) 483-4273.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local AA chapter or Toys for Tots at your local police department. Precht Rose is handling the arrangements for the family. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. One last thing from Craig,