Cuc Pham Rosenberger
June 18, 1948 – June 25, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Cuc Pham Rosenberger, 74, a longtime resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away at Harmony House in Brewster, WA, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following complications from an extended illness. Her daughter, son-in-law, and the wonderfully caring staff of Harmony House were at her side.
She was born Cuc Thi Pham on June 18, 1948, in Saigon, Vietnam, to Tu Van and Trong Thi (Nguyen) Pham. She was raised in Saigon by her mother and attended Catholic school, where she learned to speak both English and French. She worked for the U.S Military in Vietnam in her late teens and early 20's. She later worked for Pacific Architects and Engineers (a civilian company that provided support services for the U.S. Military in Vietnam) as a payroll clerk, and later, was lead support staff personnel providing translation/ interpretation and cultural liaison services; which included The Paris Peace Accords in 1973. It was while employed at PA & E that she met her future husband, Robert "Bob" James Rosenberger, in 1969. After a lengthy courtship, they were married on July 2, 1974, in Saigon.
In November of 1975, they were forced to evacuate Saigon with their two young children in tow and only the clothing on their backs. They eventually made it to the United States and to East Wenatchee, where her sister, Elizabeth "Dung" Engley and her husband Richard "Dick" Engley, already resided. It was a wonderful reunion and the two sisters, and their respective husbands, would work together to ensure that the rest of their family immigrated from Vietnam to the United States.
After a couple of years in America, PA & E offered Bob an employment position in Saudi Arabia. Cuc raised her two children while working for PA & E in different capacities in the company's joint venture with the USMTM (United States Military Training Mission) in Saudi Arabia.
In the summer of 1986, after 11 years of service, Bob, Cuc and their children returned to East Wenatchee, where Bob worked on running his own orchard and working at Parkside Rehabilitative Center, and Cuc worked for the various fruit processing companies in the area as a sorter and packer.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Matt) Wellentin of East Wenatchee, WA; and son, Kurtis (Rachelle) Rosenberger of Saint George, UT; two sisters: Hue Nguyen of Othello, WA, and Hong Pham of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren: Blake (Molly) Rosenberger of Saint Louis, MO, Kamea Wellentin, Geneva Wellentin, both of East Wenatchee, WA, Kharter Rosenberger, Maddox Rosenberger, both of Saint George, UT; and one great-grandchild: Sylas Rosenberger of Saint Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one daughter; one brother; and one sister.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Father Argemiro Orozco officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be at Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home on July 7, 2022, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Vigil and recitation of The Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.