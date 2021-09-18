Curtis "Curt" Massey
Quincy, WA
Curtis “Curt” Massey, 71, a long-time Quincy, WA, resident, left this earth on August 21, 2021, to start his second journey in life. Curt was born on April 6, 1950, to Roy and Bonnie (Green) Massey in Sunnyside, WA. The family moved to Quincy, WA, in 1953, following the water in the Columbia Basin. Curt attended and graduated from Quincy High School in 1968.
After adventuring to California, Hawaii, and back to Washington, he soon met and married Marjorie Huber,in 1969. Teenage sweethearts, Curt and Marji went on to raise two sons, Jeff and James Massey, and have seven grandchildren.
Curt worked construction for most of his life, beginning alongside his father, Roy, at Roy’s Excavation, and later, alongside his own sons with Curt Massey Construction. He was known as one of the best equipment operators around, and you can’t travel a mile in the Quincy/George/Sunland area without passing something his hands helped create. Curt was filled with compassion and was always willing to help out those in need. Many times, simply saying “no charge” when a job was done. He retired from the business in 2010.
Curt enjoyed sturgeon fishing and traveling and had a life-long love of music. He was always ready for an adventure of some kind; from the time he broke his leg as a teenager trying to jump on the back of a horse from a hay loft, to deciding he needed to open a rock crushing quarry. He even spent months searching the west coast for the perfect houseboat to cruise the Columbia River on. His life was never a boring one.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Massey of Quincy, WA; sons: James (Sara) Massey of Albany, OR, and Jeff (Corinna) Massey of Wenatchee, WA; and daughter-in-law, Alison; grandchildren: Jobe, Noah, Clementine, Kaden, Peyton, Ariyah, and Cameron; brother, Louie (Linda) Massey of Quincy, WA; brother and sister- in-law, Barry and Sue Newman of Creston. WA; his brothers from another mother: Kevin Taylor and Korey Calley; good friends: Melanie Larson, Scott and Cindy Tuber, Troy and Tony Prichard, Joe and Joseph Riordan, Will Riordon, Ben Garfield, John Mandeville, Shawn Finley, Shawn Putman, Dave Putman and Tim Donatelli. Curt was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Massey; nephew, Robert Newman; niece, Brittany (Huber) Gilsoul; and friends: Steve Merzman, Jim Navarre,and Dave Watson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Marjorie Massey, P.O. Box 925, Quincy, WA, 98848. A Celebration of Life service will be held later at the Wildhorse Campground. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.