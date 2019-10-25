Curtiss E. Lance
March 13, 1948 - October 19, 2019
East Wenatchee, Wa
Curtiss Eugene Lance, 71, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on October 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by family and friends, after a brief battle with cancer. He was a kind, gentle, loving, and honorable husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Curt was born on March 13, 1948, in Akron, OH, to Wendell and June Lance. He grew up in Phoenix, AZ, where he graduated from high school and briefly attended Arizona State University. He enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1967 ,and was sent to Vietnam in January of 1968. He was part of the Tet Offensive and the Battle of Loc Ninh. He was injured and sent home to Phoenix in December of 1968. He married Shirley (Morgan) on June 20, 1969, and moved to Washington State shortly after. They were blessed with their only daughter, Tara, in November of 1978. Curt was a general manager in the automobile industry throughout his life, which later led the family from Washington, to Montana, and to Colorado. He and Shirley retired to East Wenatchee in 2011, so they could be closer to their grandchildren, Morgan and Carson. Curt loved sports. He was a youth football coach and loved cheering on the University of Washington Husky football team over the years. Retiring in Wenatchee allowed for him to take up bike riding on his recumbent bike and getting back into golfing. He will be dearly missed by all who have known and loved him.
Curt was preceded in death by his father, James Wendell; his mother, Ina June; and his brother, James Wendell, Jr. He is survived in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirley; their daughter, Tara, and her husband, Ryan; and his grandchildren: Morgan and Carson Damschen.
Curt will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery,18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA, with full military honors, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Lake Wilderness Lodge, 22500 SE 248th St., Maple Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the East Wenatchee VFW Post 3617 Building Fund or to the Wenatchee Pybus Public Market Charitable Foundation.
