Cynthia Elaine Phillippi
March 18, 1950 – June 13, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
On June 13, 2023, we lost our beloved Cindy as the result of a fall, and our hearts are heavy. Whether in her role as a wife, daughter, sister, caregiver, aunt, or friend, if you knew Cindy, you knew that she was compassion personified. With a calm, warm presence, and a caring personality, she touched many people as she journeyed through life. Her career with Home Health and Hospice left a lasting impact on our community and brought her into contact with many patients and families around the Wenatchee Valley during difficult times. For many years, it was common in passing conversations for strangers and friends to tell us how amazing she was, and how much they appreciated Cindy's compassionate care of a relative or friend.
Cynthia Elaine Freeman was born on March 18, 1950, in Weed, CA, to Ralph and Ethel Freeman. The family moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 1957. A talented student, Cindy pursued a career in nursing, first graduating from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, then with a degree from Central Washington University, and finally from the University of Washington as a Nurse Practitioner. She began her nursing career in the ICU, but eventually moved into Hospice care, where she was instrumental in the creation and development of the Home Health and Hospice service in the Wenatchee Valley. In all, Cindy spent 45 years working in health care in the Wenatchee Valley, where she had a lasting impact on her patients, their families, and our community. Most of those years were with Home Health and Hospice, where she served as director for 15 years, was a part of the advisory committee for the NCW Hospice House, was a long-time member of the WVC Oncology Cancer Care Committee, served as president of the Washington State Hospice and Palliative Care Association, and was one of the founders of the Good Grief Center in Wenatchee, which operated for many years helping people deal with loss. She was awarded NCW Nurse of the Year in 2004.
Cindy, and her husband, Dave, shared many adventures over the years, both near and far. They married on January 25, 1975, on the island of Maui. Dave and Cindy returned to Hawaii most winters of their marriage. Cindy enjoyed hiking with Dave as he hunted behind their cherished dogs, and they enjoyed many fishing trips together to Vancouver Island, but her favorite place was the family cabin at Lake Chelan, WA, which is where she and Dave spent their last weekend together. Whether surrounded by family, neighbors and friends enjoying lake life, alone with Dave reading books on the patio, or out on the boat late in the evening trolling for a rare Chinook, Lake Chelan was the place she loved to be.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Ethel; husband, Dave; brother, Steve; sister, Chris; brother-in-law, Greg Phillippi; sister-in-law, Beverly Phillippi; and numerous nieces; and nephews. Cindy had special relationships with her nieces and nephews and their children, as well as the neighborhood kids on Westmorland Drive, and we all knew that she cherished watching us grow up. Cindy's love of animals was also deep, whether they were hers or not. A cat, a dog, or some combination was a fixture in their home and their lives. Donations in Cindys memory can be made to Home Health and Hospice through the Confluence Health Foundation.
Cindy had a natural way of caring about everyone in her life, person or animal, that lives on as an example to those she leaves behind. We love her dearly and are so sorry to see her go.