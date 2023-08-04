Cynthia Lynn Moser (Monesmith), of Rock Island, WA, passed away on July 26, 2023, at Central Washington Hospital. She was 73 years old.
Cynthia was born in Wenatchee, WA, on July 26, 1950, to Albert and Elaine Monesmith as the third of four children. Throughout her life, she worked at Lamb Weston Potato Processing Co., Council on the Aging as an Outreach Worker, Eastmont High School as a Teacher and Assistant, owned and operated Cynthia's Home and Business Cleaning Co., as well as owned and operated an Estate Sale Management Company, an occupation she loved and retired from.
Cynthia was happily married to Ron Moser on November 19, 1976. She enjoyed collecting antiques, fishing, caring for the potted plants that she had decorated around her pool, and decorating for Christmas every year. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren, especially swimming in the pool and having them spend the night with her.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Ron Moser; two sons: Greg (Sandy) Moser, and Ryan (Rosie) West; daughter, Kym Carreon; sister, April Harrison; as well as 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elaine Monesmith; two brothers: Steve and Larry Monesmith; and one daughter, Tanya Rhoades.
Family and friends of Cynthia will gather at a later date to honor her memory.
