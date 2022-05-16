Dale Allen Schmidt

Dale was born in Waterville, WA, to the late Johnnie K. and Ruth Schmidt. Dale lived and worked as a third generation wheat farmer in Waterville, until he reitred in 2010. Dale married Christine Koontz in 1970, and they had two children together: Kevin and Suzanne.
Christine passed away in 1991. Dale remarried in 1999, to Peg. He gained two step-children from this marriage: Trent and Shelby Conant. Dale and Peg had many wonderful years together farming, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and of course, their animals.
Dale is survived by his wife, Peg; son, Kevin Schmidt (Tegan), daughter, Suzanne Schmidt (Greg); step-son, Trent Conant (Aubry); step-daughter, Shelby Conant; granddaughter, Madie Schmidt; step-granddaughters: Stella Conant, Aayliah Conant, Hudson Aemmer; step-grandson, Spencer Conant; sister, Jana Alvarado (Bert). He was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly; and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Schmidt Ranch. The family asks that any rememberences be made to the Waterville Ambulance Building Fund.
“Let the Party Begin for Shmitty”.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
