Dale Andrew Logstrom

Dale was born in Seattle, WA, to Dorn and Patricia Logstrom. He passed unexpectedly of a heart attack at home in East Wenatchee, WA.
Dale married Deanna and they had three children together: a daughter, Stephanie, and two sons: John and Tristan.
He had an extensive career in Wholesale Electrical Supplies and Facilities Maintenance in Yakima, WA, Bellevue, WA, Seattle and East Wenatchee.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Dorn, mother, Patricia; sister, Marilyn; and brother, Dan. Dale is survived by his wife, Deanna; his children: Stephanie (David Rieve), John, Tristan (Elizabeth); his brothers: Dean (Cathy), and Darren (Debbie); brother-in-law, Han Gregg; cousin, Margo Sanden; grandchildren; nieces; and nephews; and many friends.
Thank you to all the family and friends that have been so supportive.
Dale was a wonderful and caring husband, father, “Papa De”, and friend. He will be greatly missed by those who were touched by his life. He was a tease and a flirt and enjoyed making people laugh.
Please share your thoughts and memories with us at his Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Rocky Reach Dam Park, 5000 US-97 ALT, Wenatchee, WA, 98801, at the lower shelter. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
