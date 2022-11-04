Dale Clifford Olson
July 2, 1943 – October 18, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Dale Clifford Olson died at the age of 79, on October 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Joan Olson, to whom he was happily married for 55 years. Other survivors are his son and daughter-in-law, Geoff and Hollie Olson; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Steve Amberg; and his four grandchildren: Erik Olson, Aaron Amberg, Annika Amberg and Jayke Olson.
Born to Olaf and Dagny Olson in Jamestown, ND, Dale came to Wenatchee, WA, with his family as a 13-year-old. He attended Sunnyslope Junior High and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1961. He said that 1961 was the best year to graduate because it read the same number upside down and right side up.
Dale was a Vietnam Veteran, who served four years in the Navy on the USS Chemung as a Radioman First Class. He enjoyed relating stories of his four military service years: refueling ships at night, traveling to places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Manila, Singapore and Japan.
Upon returning to Wenatchee, Dale soon met Joan Hanbey, while singing in the church choir. Reportedly, he flirted with Joan, saying, “When it's a nice day, we should go for a bike ride together.” Joan replied, “Today's a nice day!” Their first date was a motorcycle ride. Three short months later, Dale and Joan were married.
Dale was known for the business that he started, Dale's Cement Finishing, which he worked many years with son, Geoff. Among his favorite pastimes were fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, huckleberry picking, traveling, downhill skiing, and spending time with family. He also enjoyed eating, joking, and talking people's ears off.
Dale attended church his whole life, volunteering often and even served as a missionary to Chile. Faith in Jesus Christ gave him assurance of a place in heaven. We look forward to seeing him there someday.
Dale's Memorial Service will be on November 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA.
