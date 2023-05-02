Dale F. Mikkelsen
December 29, 1947 – April 27, 2023
Dale F. Mikkelsen
December 29, 1947 – April 27, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
On Thursday, April 27, 2023, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many, Dale F. Mikkelsen, went home to the angels in heaven. He was surrounded by his large and loving family, including his wife, Debbie, at his home.
Dale was born in Langdon, ND, on December 29, 1947, to Marvin and Bernadina Mikkelsen. He was the youngest of 12 children and attended a one room country school in Mt. Carmel, ND, near their wheat farm for the first eight years. Then, when the family moved into Langdon, he attended high school at St. Alphonsus Catholic School. He was high school president and a great basketball player. He married his high school sweetheart, Patty Perius, in 1966.
Dale graduated from Valley City State College in 1970, and then the adventure began! Dale and Patty traveled the world for his job with Morrison Knutson. During this time, they began their family by welcoming Kimberly, Corey and Erin.
After traveling for work for ten years, they were able to achieve a long-term goal of owning an orchard in the Wenatchee area. He and Patty added to their family when Christian, Nicholas, and Elizabeth were born.
Dale enjoyed spending time with his friends and family above all else. He enjoyed being an orchardist, hunting, fishing, camping at Lake Roosevelt, working on cars, rock hunting, and collecting antiques. He was a mentor and friend to many.
Dale is survived by his wife, Debbie; and his children all in the Wenatchee area: Kim (Jeff) Browning, Corey (DeeDee), Erin (Chris) McFann, Christian (Kim), Nicholas (Jessica), and Elizabeth (Danny) Zavala, and Demi Reynolds; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers: Ted of Langdon, ND, Floyd of Langdon, ND, Wayne of Langdon, ND, Dennis of Arizona, and Merle of Grand Forks, ND. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene; and brothers: Joseph, Melford, Ronald, Tom, and Gerald.
The family would like to thank Central Washington Hospital Hospice Department, Ralph Marling, and Emily Browning, for their wonderful care of Dale during his last months.
His Service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St., NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Apostles Catholic Church or Our House of North Central Washington.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
