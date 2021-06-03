Dale Milton Overman
August 22, 1935 - November 15, 2019
Yuma, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Dale Overman passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born to Forest and Shirley Overman, August 22, 1935, in Wenatchee, WA. He attended Wenatchee High School and graduated in 1954. He joined the Naval Reserves on March 3, 1953, and served on the Bon Homme Richard Aircraft Carrier during his time in the service and was discharged on March 10, 1961.
While he was living in Wenatchee, he was a Boy Scout Master for Troop 3 for the Central Christian Church for a couple of years. He married Marilyn Kenaston on April 25, 1959, in Wenatchee.
He attended the Electricians Apprentice Training through the Local 497 Union. He was a long standing member of the IBEW and NEBF organization for 60 years. He worked under contracted maintenance jobs on various Hydro Power Dams and switch yards in North Central Washington and also worked on the actual construction of Rocky Reach Dam. In 1972, he moved to Spokane, WA, and was employed as an electrician in the maintenance and construction department of Avista Corporation for 23 years, where he retired in July of 1995. Dale was a member of the Avista Corporation Trailblazers for 46 years.
Dale had always had a dream of living on a lake. In 1988, he purchased a piece of property on Badger Lake and continuously developed and lived on it, until it was sold in 2015. He enjoyed developing a livable place, where he could enjoy the fishing and where his family could enjoy their summers.
After retiring in 1995, he and Marilyn traveled 20 winters to Yuma, AZ, and became snowbirds. During the winters, he enjoyed learning how to carve and became an extremely good carver. After traveling back and forth, Dale wanted to purchase a home in Yuma, where in 2015, he became a permanent resident of Yuma. Dale was a member of Gila Mountain United Methodist Church, member of Yuma East Country Club.
Dale is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 60 years; three children: Stanley (Mary Anna) Overman of Athens, AL, Virginia (Keith) Weisz of Ridgecrest, CA, and Lisa (David) Churchman of Pleasant Hill, OR; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Jessie) Overman and Kearn (Margi) Overman; and several nieces; and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Shirley Overman; brother, Glenn Overman; and sister, Mildred Stroud.
Because of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life for Dale had to be postponed. Military services are at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA, sometime in early summer.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Angel Flight West, 3161 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica, CA, 90405, or www.angelflightwest.org.