Dale Owen Chandler, 75, passed away in his home surrounded by his wife and children, on May 23, 2023. Dale was born to Tom and Helen Chandler in Ellensburg, WA. The family settled in Milton-Freewater, OR, where Dale and his brothers, Larry and Randy, attended school and helped to run the family farm. Dale pursued his bachelor's degree at the University of Oregon, where he met and married Alexis Becker.
After graduating, Dale and Alexis lived and worked in Eugene, OR, and where their children: Ryan, Kirstin, and Sheri, were born. In 1985, the family moved to Kirkland, WA, where Dale managed commercial real estate functions for independent grocers for over 25 years. After nearly 40 years of marriage, Dale lost his wife to cancer.
In 2010, Dale met Ane Sorensen, and they were married in 2011. They relocated to Wenatchee, WA, upon retirement. Dale and Ane spent many days entertaining friends in their home; hiking; biking and participating in charity bike rides; volunteering in their church and community; annually vacationing with family in Sunriver, OR, and traveling to Europe and around the U.S. Dale also enjoyed reading, golfing, fishing, and was a lifelong hunter.
Dale will be remembered as a good man of great faith, one who deeply loved God, family and friends and country.
He is survived by his wife, Ane Chandler; children: Ryan, Kirstin (Brian Doughty), Sheri (Bryson Lane), step-sons: Ryan Kneadler (Carla) and Ben Kneadler (Kristina); and ten grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1501 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Dale, please consider a donation to: North Central Washington Young Life (WA36), 1200 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801; Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center (alatheiaridingcenter.com - Dale Chandler Memorial Fund), or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, https://rmef.org/.
Arrangements in the care of Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
