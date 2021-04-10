Dale Robert "Bob" Boyd
Peshastin, WA
Longtime Peshastin orchardist, Dale R. "Bob" Boyd, peacefully went to be with the Lord, at his home on March 29, 2021. Born in Manson, WA, on February 16, 1938, the only child of Iris and Fred Boyd, he grew up in the Boyd District harvesting wheat on the hills surrounding Chelan. He graduated from Chelan, in 1956, where he played football and was honored by induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame, for their 1954 undefeated State Championship.
He married Elaine Springer, in 1957, and moved to Peshastin, WA, where together, they raised their family. His father-in-law took him under his wing to teach him horticulture. He held many off-season jobs, such as plowing snow for the state highway department.
One of his many enjoyments was being on Guemes Island fishing, crabbing, and boating. Later, he acquired his pilot's license which enabled him to enjoy further travel adventures.
Always active in the community, Bob served on the Peshastin-Dryden School Board and later, as a Chelan County PUD Commissioner from January 1995 thru December 2006. Preserving history, he donated a family-owned 1910 Sears Motorcar to the Wenatchee Museum. He played an instrumental role in the merging of Peshastin UCC congregation with Light in the Valley Church. His involvement with Vets serving Vets (The Bunker), validated his USN Reserve service, from 1955 thru 1963 as a veteran, a status which he once believed he did not earn.
He was bold in relationships and always took pleasure in knowing others and connecting with them. He reunited family connecting with two half-sisters who embraced him. He was playful in many ways enjoying April fools’ pranks and other fun. He will be missed greatly.
He is survived by the following immediate family members, ex-wife, Elaine Springer Boyd; daughter, Connie Boyd Smalley; son and caretaker, Fred Boyd; daughter, Roberta Boyd; grandchildren: Aaron and Eric Smalley, Karissa Sjostrom, Jennifer Torrence, Katherine Boyd, and Spencer Boyd; and four great-grandchildren. Additionally, there are many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We all will miss him greatly.
A Memorial Service will be held at Light of the Valley Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin, WA, on May 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vets Serving Vets (The Bunker), 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.