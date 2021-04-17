Dale W. Moore
Kaunakakai, Molokai, HI
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Dale W. Moore peacefully passed away at his home, on March 28, 2021, on the island of Molokai, HI. He was born in Twisp, WA, on July 24, 1928, to Edith and Clyde Moore. Dale was a competitive athlete and played football, basketball, and baseball at Twisp High School. As a young adult, he also competed in boxing matches. He loved to fish, and had many stories about fishing with his brothers, when they were boys, as well as many other stories fishing with his friends in Hawaii. He later co-owned a small aircraft and enjoyed flying. In 1945, he began working for Wagner Lumber in Twisp.
In 1952, he began his long rewarding journey working for Goodfellow Brothers, Civil Contractor (GBI). His home was wherever his projects were, including Wenatchee, where he had many friends. In 1972, GBI sent him to Maui, HI as General Superintendent for their first ground breaking project, on Hawaiian ground. He moved to Molokai in 1974, where he met his wife, Beverly. He traveled throughout the State of Hawaii, mobilizing GBI projects on all islands, except Oahu. He was honored and acknowledged for working with all four generations of the Goodfellow family. He retired in December of 2017 from GBI, after 65 dedicated years, but he didn’t slow down. Staying busy was his motto and he continued to find projects, usually at the Moore Center on Molokai. He didn’t see the need to take vacations, but looked forward to coming to Wenatchee every July, for cherries and family get togethers. He lived a happy and content life with his wife, Beverly, on the island of Molokai, that he loved.
He will be missed by his family and friends that loved him dearly, and will hold him closely in their hearts.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beverly-Pauole Moore of Molokai, HI; daughter, Carole Moore Hay and husband, Larry Hay of East Wenatchee, WA; son, Dale Moore, Jr. and wife, Diana of Lewiston, ID; sister, Joyce Winn of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Melissa Hay, Daniel Moore, David Moore, and Drew Moore; great-grandson, Nathan Moore; many nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Hanan and Lloyd families (pioneers of the Methow). He was preceded in death by his brothers: Frances Moore and Sam Moore.
A Memorial Service on Molokai will be announced at a later date, due to Covid 19. Written condolences can be sent to Beverly Pauole-Moore, P.O. Box 88, Kaunakakai, Molokai, HI, 96748-0088