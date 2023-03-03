Dale Weller 7 hrs ago 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dale WellerOctober 28, 1958 – December 23, 2022Benton City, WA(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)Dale Weller was born in Wenatchee, WA, to George and Charlene Weller.He enjoyed the outdoors. He graduated from Eastmont High School in 1977. Dale worked for BNSF, until he retired. He resided in Benton City, WA.He is survived by his mother, Charlene Weller; siblings: Debbie Bauer, Lyle Weller, and Jim Weller, and three children: Ryan Bryant, Christina Salinas, and Jacob Weller.A Celebration of Life will take place on March 11, 2023, at the American Legion, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, at 2:00 p.m. To plant a tree in memory of Dale Weller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary