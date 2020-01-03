Dan N. Curtis
Malaga, WA
Dan, our husband, father, grandfather, and friend went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 26, 2019. After having celebrated a wonderful Christmas, with a potluck and playing games with his wife, Darlene, and friends, while in Arizona. Dan had made many phone calls on Christmas Day to children, grandchildren, brothers, and many friends with wonderful conversations and even an early birthday wish to his grandson for the next day. Dan’s heart was full of love and ready for bed. While sleeping, heaven gained an angel. We were not ready to say goodbye, although we know we will be together someday. We are holding on to our faith and so many memories because he had a personal relationship with God.
Dan was born January 21, 1943, in Sunnyside, WA, to Harry and Katherine Curtis. At an early age, he moved to Umatilla, OR. Dan was active in Cub Scouts, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, and a member of the Umatilla Sage Riders. He was on the Umatilla High School Track relay team that won the Oregon State Championship. Dan was also Vice President of the Letterman's Club and a fullback for the high school’s football team. During the summers, he worked at his cousin's wheat farm and for the Washington State Fisheries. He graduated, in 1962, from Umatilla High School. Dan then attended Columbia Basin College in Tri-Cities, WA.
After college, Dan continued to work for Washington State Fisheries. Later, in 1965, he moved north to work at the Omak Saw Mill. During that time, he met his future wife, Darlene Melton, at the Wenatchee JC Penney’s. Dan had come to Wenatchee, WA, to visit his best friend, Wayne, who was in the hospital. Dan had went with Wayne’s father shopping for a gift and met Darlene. After they had left the store, they circled the block several times and Dan was encouraged to go back into the store to talk to Darlene again. Darlene was so struck by his good looks, she gave him her phone number, which he has carried in his pocket ever since. Dan later moved back to Oregon. While he was working at Marlett Mobile Homes in Hermiston, OR, he purchased his '66 Chevy Malibu. He then moved to Seattle, WA, to work at Boeing.
In September of 1966, Dan married Darlene at the First Assembly of God church in Wenatchee. They settled in Wenatchee, had three children, and were married for 53 years, living on their Malaga, WA, Almosta Ranch for the past 34 years. Dan retired after 25 years from a local alloy company. He then drove a tanker truck for two years, just like his dad had done. He loved being behind the wheel of big rigs and did so until he injured his back. Dan and his wife started a pilot car business in the early 70’s and he enjoyed the travels that piloting brought. Dan also would help friends haul gravel just to have any excuse to use his big red dump truck from the "Almosta Ranch" and his green John Deere tractor.
Dan could be found on the slopes as an avid skier in the 60’s and 70’s. He liked to do architectural work and hand drew building plans before the age of computers. He volunteered his architectural skills to area churches over the years. Dan grew up hunting, trapping, and fishing, as it was a lifelong passion. He loved helping people and even opened his home to those in need throughout his life.
Dan kayaked with his son and daughter-in-law on the Montana section of the Lewis and Clark trail, including Jefferson, Beaverhead, Missouri, and Big Holes River. On a daily basis, Dan would talk on the phone to his son, Kevin, about painting, since they both were active artists. They would discuss world events, the Bible, family, and just about anything under the sun; cars and trucks were a big topics too.
Dan traveled because Darlene loved to, but his favorite place was home. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, sharing all of his childhood adventures. One of his favorites was taking the family camping at Wallowa Lake, OR. He often would take his grandsons hunting, showing them where he hunted as a child throughout Oregon and Washington. Dan was also very close with his daughter, Katrina. They shared many conversations about God, his grandchildren, advice, and many jokes and memories, were made at family gatherings.
Dan had many friends. He could be seen with them at a variety of activities. You could usually find them together at auctions and car and truck shows. He loved piloting with many of them over the past 47 years, as they too, are fellow pilot car drivers. A big highlight in his life was winning a drawing for a big horn sheep tag. For 20 years, Dan had been putting in for this coveted hunting tag and after having back surgery he “just had a feeling" he would be drawn. Sure enough, he was. It was a challenge, but on September 17, 2017, he accomplished his dream of hunting and tagging a big horn sheep.
Dan is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Katrina (David) Anderson of Wenatchee, WA; son, Kevin (Amanda) Curtis of Butte, MT; grandsons: Brenden Copner of Seattle, WA, Grant Anderson, Dalton Anderson, and Everett Anderson all of Wenatchee, WA; brothers, Doug (Margie) Curtis of Cascade Locks, OR, and Tim (Teresa) Curtis of Hermiston, OR.; so many close friends; and beloved animals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Katherine Curtis; and son, Scotty Daniel Curtis.
The family extends a very special thank you to Dan and Darlene's close friends, Monte and Deb McCandless and Bill and Lisa Mattocks in Arizona City, AZ, who helped Darlene on that early morning of December 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dan’s favorite radio talk show, Faith & Freedom Straight Talk with Gary Randall, online at campaigncontribution.com or the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society at www.wenatcheehumane.org
Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wenatchee First Assembly of God church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.