Dan Schoentrup
Wenatchee, WA
Dan Schoentrup was born July 5, 1952, in Wenatchee, WA, to Marjorie and Lewis Schoentrup. He died on December 5, 2020, from complications after emergency surgery.
Being born with special needs (Cerebral Palsy), Dan was very beloved and special to our family for 68 years. Unable to read or write and having very limited verbal skills, we marveled at the way he was so creative in communicating his needs, feelings, and wonderful sense of humor. He was never at a loss to find something to do. He worked on latch hook rugs, puzzles, and created things with old erector set parts. His real love and favorite pastime was watching Star Wars movies, collecting memorabilia, and constructing LEGO models. We definitely think he had the aptitude to be an engineer. He had a terrific memory and could always recall things he had experienced or seen on the many travels with his parents, and later on, with his siblings. The sights of Seattle, which he called “Needle-Needle” was a favorite destination, as was riding the ferry to the the San Juan Islands.
Dan led a fulfilling life working at Wenatchee Goodwill Step Program, bowling weekly with two friends, and dining out frequently with friends. He participated in Special Olympics and the Lucky Clover 4-H group, which shared projects at the county fairs. For years Dan attended the Wenatchee Valley Symphony with his mom. Later, he volunteered at Numerica Performing Arts Center handing out programs, a job of which he was proud.
Dan resided 66 years in Wenatchee, 15 of which were in his own apartment at Mission Vista East Supported Living. He lived his last two years an an Ambitions Group Home in Moses Lake, WA. His family always enjoyed his visits at all the holidays and frequently throughout the year. We will forever remember his wonderful smile, joyful spirit, and curiosity.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and his five loved cats over his lifetime, each named “Kiki”. He is survived by his siblings: Karen (Spud) Grimes of Lopez Island, WA, Joe (Carol) Schoentrup of Spokane, WA, and Ann (Donnie) Edwards of Kennewick, WA; one niece; and three nephews.
Remembrances in Dan's name, may be sent to Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., WA, 98801.
Rest In Peace, dear Dan. “May the force be with you, always.”