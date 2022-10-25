Dana Lynne Dutcher-Stanton, a teacher and longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, died on October 18, at Central Washington Hospital, with her family by her side.
Dana Dutcher was born in Salinas, CA, on July 15, 1953, to Donn and Dorothy Dutcher. She was one of five girls. Her family moved to Hilmar, Central California, in 1967, and graduated from Hilmar High School in 1971. In that same year, she won the grand prize in a national Creative Table Settings contest sponsored by Lennox China and Crystal. Her photo and winning Halloween-themed table setting appeared in the 1972 Spring Forecast issue of “BRIDES” Magazine.
After high school, Dana attended Modesto Junior College in Modesto, CA, then moved to Kilgore, TX. She earned a degree in elementary education at Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, and taught elementary school for a number of years in the Kilgore, TX, area, and had two children, Kirk and Kara Clark, by a previous marriage.
Dana moved to Wenatchee in 2000, and married Rodney Stanton in 2009. She worked for many years as a substitute teacher and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). She was an avid antique doll collector and enjoyed traveling and being with her granddaughters.
Dana was preceded in death by her parents, Donn and Dorothy Dutcher; and her sister, LuAnn Dutcher Goldman. Dana is survived by her husband, Rodney Stanton of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Kara Clark of Bossier City, LA; and son, Kirk Clark of Levelland, TX; two step-sons: Nash Stanton of Boise, ID, and Nelson Stanton of Wenatchee, WA; three sisters: Abbie Dutcher of Turlock, CA, Karen Vititoe of Moorpark, CA, and Melissa Dutcher of Oak Park, CA; and five grandchildren.
Private Services will be held in early November, at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.