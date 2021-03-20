Danica Jane Taylor
Malaga, WA
It is with deep grief that we announce the death of Danica Jane Taylor, on March 11, 2021, after a long battle with pediatric cancer. She had just turned five. Danica was born on February 4, 2016, in Wenatchee, WA, having traveled for her birth, all the way from her then-home in Skagway, AK.
Danica was a curious and spicy pepper of a little lady. She was delicate and graceful, but loud; sweet, but opinionated. Her love was always (and only) given as a gift. At 21 months old, Danica was diagnosed with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (AT/RT), a rare and fast-growing tumor of the brain and spinal cord. Over three and a half years, Danica faced agonies that would make an army veteran salute: she endured six months of chemo, three stem cell transplants, two rounds of aphaeresis, four emergency medevacs, 25 surgeries (including a bone graft, a skin graft, and a muscle graft), and spent around 200 nights in the hospital—a large part of which was spent in deep isolation due to hospital protocols amid COVID-19.
Despite the burden of cancer, Danica delighted in the life she had. She sang “twinkle twinkle little star” while her mother trembled with fear. She made us laugh, even as we cried. She loved so deeply that she brought healing to people around her—even though we could not give it back. She loved her hospital and nurses; she soaked up the sun on the island of Kauai; she delighted in the lazy river at Disney’s Aulani Resort on Oahu. She danced to magical falling snow in Disneyland, and stayed at Give Kids the World in Florida, where she met her heroes, Elsa and Anna, at Disneyworld. Danica made the world a better place by being here. She took sorrow and turned it to joy. Because of Danica, doctors have an ATRT cell line against which they can test new treatments, and because of her, doctors are learning to recognize genomic information from tumors in cerebrospinal fluid, allowing them to diagnose and treat brain tumors that are unreachable by surgery. She is now with Jesus, and we will see her again.
Danica is survived by her parents, Matt and Audrey Taylor; her brothers: Harrison and Hawkins; and her baby sister, Rose, who is to be born in August; her grandparents, Paul and Denise Taylor; grandmother, Linda Thomason; her nine aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins who loved her and will miss her. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Richard Thomason.
Donations in Danica’s honor can be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund at P.O. Box 9784, Seattle, WA, 98109.