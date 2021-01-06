Danice Brown

Danice Lilly Brodhead Brown
East Wenatchee, WA
Danice, 84, passed away New Year’s Day, 2021, of natural causes and is now celebrating with our Lord in heaven. She was born March 30, 1936, in Dayton, WA, to Morvan and Phyllis Hatfield Brodhead. She joined an older sibling, Clive "Sonny" and later, a younger brother, Merald "Rusty". Her mom and Morvan divorced and she married Jay Rayburn. They gave her another brother, Phil. Her dad also remarried, Dorothy, and she finally had a sister, Sharon, followed by another sister, J’Anna.
She graduated the eighth grade at Columbia School (School district #1 – the first school district in the State of Washington). She then went to high school at Dayton High, until her senior year, when she married, William "Bill" Brown, on October 27, 1953. They had three daughters: Terry Jean, Sherrie Lee, and Shelene Ann. She drove school bus for the Wenatchee School District for ten years. Bill was the Vo-Ag teacher at Wenatchee High School, starting in 1968. They purchased 20 acres of orchard and a home in Monitor, WA. Bill was well known for his Christmas lights display on the hill in Monitor. After his death in 2001, the Monitor firemen continued his tradition by installing his Christmas lights annually, followed by Taco soup and caramel rolls made by Danice. She lived on the farm for several years, then moved to East Wenatchee, WA.
Danice belonged to the Monitor United Methodist Church and a Friday pinochle club. She enjoyed going to Mill Bay and going on cruises. She went on 23 cruises including up the Amazon, Bora Bora, the Panama Canal, Singapore, the Mediterranean, and Australia. She said that probably her favorite was Singapore.
Danice was survived by two daughters: Sherrie Branam and Shelene Brown; two brothers: Merald "Rusty" Brodhead and Phil Rayburn; step-brother, Lawrence Rayburn; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She also was survived by her “son”, Steve Mongeon. She was preceded in death by all her parents; husband, Bill; daughter, Terry Espino; and “son”, Lynn Gahringer.
In lieu of flowers, Danice would like donations made to the Hatfield/Brodhead scholarship fund in Dayton, WA, or the Humane Society.
Because of COVID, a celebration of life will be postponed until a later date.