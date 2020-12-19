Daniel Alan Clement

Daniel Alan "Dan" Clement
Wenatchee, WA
Daniel Alan "Dan" Clement, loving husband and father, peacefully joined the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the age of 65. Dan was born on June 13, 1955, in Crookston, MN, to Leo and Margaret (Lefaivre) Clement. He was the third of five children. He lived in Crookston, MN, until 1967, when his parents moved the family to Naches, WA. He received his degree in automotive mechanics, from J. M. Perry Institute of Yakima, WA, in March of 1976. On July 8, 1978, he married his high school sweetheart, Margo Marie Clark. That same year, they moved to Wenatchee, WA. They raised two daughters, Sunshine and Teah.
As his daughters would tell you, he loved unconditionally. From silly moments of riding a big wheel and being chased by his girls, to giving the pet pig mouth to mouth resuscitation. There was nothing he wouldn’t do to make his girls happy. Many photos can be seen of both girls at car shows, junk yards, and working on cars, with their beloved father. They were his pride and joy.
Dan was known around the Wenatchee Valley for being a trustworthy automotive mechanic, for over 35 years. His customers loved his honesty and work ethic. He took pride in being able to fix something for a reduced cost and getting people back on the road. His tinkering led him to fixing motorcycles, boats, and lawn mowers. People would drop off old unwanted lawn mowers and Dan would fix it up and get them back out to someone in need.
There are fond memories of Dan in his 1969 Chevy Malibu, listening to music with his girls and dancing in his seat. As Dan got older, the dancing slowed down, but his love of music and hot rods never died. His daughters will forever remember every word of his favorite movie, Corvette Summer, and the way his eyes lit up, when the car was revealed in the movie.
He is survived by his wife, Margo Clement; two daughters: Sunshine Pray and Teah (Jared) Smith; four grandchildren: Apryl Yearout, Elizabeth (Raymond) Burt, Misty (Gonzalo) Sanchez, and Guy (Holli) Rutherford; five great-grandchildren; brothers: Jim and Mike Clement; and sisters: Diane Sullivan and Mary (Dan) Beddeson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Margaret Clement.